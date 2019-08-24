Michigan Flyer Launching Brighton Bus Service

August 24, 2019

A motorcoach bus service will soon be making stops in Brighton to offer trips to and from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW).



Michigan Flyer, a division of Indian Trails, Inc., is partnering with Livingston County for plans to extend its deluxe airport shuttle service to Brighton beginning October 1st; offering frequent daily motorcoach runs to and from the airport. The proposed new Michigan Flyer stop will be located at the Meijer store on West Grand River Avenue in Brighton, and will pick up and drop off passengers at the south side of the Meijer parking lot near Cross St. When its motorcoaches arrive at DTW, passengers will be picked up and dropped off at the doors of both the McNamara and North Terminals.



Greg Kellogg, director of the Livingston Essential Transportation Service (LETS), says the new airport service was identified as the highest priority for new services in Livingston County's recently completed Transit Master Plan, with a goal to offer citizens more transportation options. A technology upgrade and improving existing service for transit-dependent riders were rated as higher priorities overall.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved the award of a three-year airport service contract to Indian Trails and Michigan Flyer on August 12th, along with an option to renew for two more years. Plans are in the works for the bus company to establish a small ticket office and passenger waiting area in a temporary building at the Meijer site.



Funding for the service is expected to come from passenger fares, a large investment by Indian Trails in operations and equipment, and Michigan's Local Bus Operating Assistance Program, whose grants are administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The adult fare to ride Michigan Flyer between Brighton and DTW will be $22 one way or $40 roundtrip. Per-person fares are even lower for couples or family members traveling together. Tickets are now available for advance purchase online.