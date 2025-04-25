Michigan Families Urged to Vaccinate Children as Measles Cases Rise

April 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michigan public health leaders and doctors are urging families to make sure their children are up to date on vaccinations after a rise in measles cases.



Public health officials held a roundtable as part of the I Vaccinate campaign, part of the Franny Strong Foundation and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with support from the CDC and every major medical and health organizations in the state.



Michigan reported 2,081 cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, a 19-fold increase from the previous year and the third consecutive annual rise. 700 cases have been reported in 2025, including 112 in children under the age of 2, which is the age group most at risk for complications.



The state is also seeing its first measles outbreak since 2019. Nine cases have been reported, with four in Montcalm County.



A 1-year-old girl was diagnosed with the illness earlier this month, and the Ingham County Health Department announced that a 1-year-old boy was recently diagnosed after being exposed at a shared daycare in Lansing. Both the children have received the first MMR vaccine. Officials said two doses, the second of which is typically given between 4 and 6 years old, are 97% effective.



“These numbers are alarming, and this resurgence is preventable,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan, said. “Diseases like measles and pertussis are highly contagious and potentially deadly, especially for infants and young children. We have safe, effective vaccines that protect against those illnesses – vaccines that have been available for decades. Let’s use all the tools at our disposal to protect our most vulnerable.”



Officials said vaccination rates for young children in the state have dropped over the past decade. As of March 2025:



- 71.5% of Michigan children ages 19 to 35 months had received four or more DTaP doses.



- MMR vaccine coverage for the same age group was 79.4%



- 68.4% of young children in Michigan have received all the vaccines recommended to protect them from 14 serious diseases by the time they’re 2 years old.



“Vaccination is not simply a personal choice – it is a public health responsibility that protects the entire community, particularly those at highest risk for serious health consequences,” Dr. Rachel Klamo, a family physician and President of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, said. “We encounter vaccine-preventable illnesses daily and are seeing cases of one-rare diseases, such as measles, the consequences of which can be life-long and devastating. For physicians, this is heartbreaking because it is preventable.”



Whooping cough typically begins with mild, cold-like symptoms before progressing to severe coughing fits that can last for weeks. Experts say more than half of infants who get whooping cough require hospitalization. Complications include pneumonia, brain damage and death.



Measles, which was largely eliminated in the country, has made a return. As of Apr. 17, 800 cases were confirmed by the CDC across 25 states, including eight in Michigan. In the U.S., 96% of those infected were either unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. 31% of the cases were in those under 5 years old.



“Parents deserve accurate, science-based information about vaccines,” Veronica Valentine McNally, President of the Franny Strong Foundation and founder of the I Vaccinate campaign, said. “When families are informed, they choose to protect their children. That’s why we created ivaccinate.org – to empower Michigan parents with the facts they need to make confident decisions.”



Officials recommend that children get the DTaP vaccine at 2, 4, 6, 15-18 months and 4-6 years to protect against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis and the MMR vaccine at 12-15 months and again at 4-6 years.



Vaccines are available through pediatricians, most pharmacies and local health departments. The Vaccines for Children allows kids to get vaccines for free from enrolled providers.



“With vaccine-preventable diseases making a comeback in our state and across the country, this is not the time to let our guard down,” Bagdasarian said. “This is a good time to call your healthcare provider and make sure your family is up to date on vaccines.”



Every major medical organization in the country, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians, suggest following the CDC-recommended immunization schedule. Officials said it is the only immunization schedule that has been carefully tested, studied and reviewed by medical experts before being recommended for children.



Parents with vaccination questions can find more information based on medical science at ivaccinate.org.