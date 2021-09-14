MDNR: Fall Colors Ahead Of Schedule

September 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan's autumn is about to fall and Livingston County residents are encouraged to take advantage of it.



That’s according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It says the predictions are in and fall colors are ahead of schedule and will move through Michigan by mid-October. The window is said to be short and calendars are busy so people should start planning their road trip now.



The MDNR has pulled together maps showing peak color progression, destination information and ideas for unique experiences all over the state. Officials say around September 20th through the 27th, the Upper Peninsula and Tip of the Mitt should be in peak color.



Map creator David Angotti said similar to any meteorological forecast, leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. However after publishing their predictive fall foliage map for nearly a decade, he says they’re quite confident in their data sources, process and algorithm.



A link to the map is provided.