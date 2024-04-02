Michigan Ends Ban on Paid Surrogacy

April 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed the Family Protection Act, which ends the criminalization of paid surrogacy contracts, while also including language applying to in vitro fertilization and protections for gay and lesbian couples looking to start a family.



"These bills repeal that ban and better protect surrogates, children and parents," she said. "They will ensure you have the freedom to start your family without political interference."



Michigan was the last state to repeal its law against paid surrogacy.



"We've had a Democratic majority for 15 months," Whitmer added. "We've already made Michigan a more welcoming place. A place where you make your own decisions about your body. Where you have full civil rights protections under the law."



The repeal won't officially take effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns in late December.