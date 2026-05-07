Michigan Elite Conditioning for Athletes Celebrates Grand Opening in Brighton

May 7, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan Elite Conditioning for Athletes is celebrating their new location in Brighton with a grand opening and ribbon cutting today from 4-7pm.



Everyone is welcome to attend. The new training facility is on East Grand River Avenue near Whitmore Lake Road.



Kim Seets, Director of Business Development and Grassroots, says there will be raffles, giveaways, a photobooth, as well as a DJ during the grand opening.



The new location brings specialized athletic performance, plus health and fitness training to the community. There’s a link to learn more about MECA posted below.



Photo/Michigan Elite Conditioning for Athletes