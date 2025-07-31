MET And 529s At Brighton District Library

July 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming event aims to educate people on how to start saving for their child’s college fund.



The event will highlight Michigan Education Trust 529, the state’s pre-paid tuition savings program. It takes place Thursday, August 7th 6:30-7:30pm at the Brighton District Library.



During the interactive session; MET staff will discuss how the program works, the advantages, features, and benefits of starting a MET prepaid tuition savings program. The staff will also be discussing why and when you should start saving, the tax advantages, and how to use your MET in-state, out-of-state or at a trade school.



The MET came into effect on December 23rd, 1986 - making Michigan the first state to implement a financing program for higher education. While other states soon followed suit, Michigan represents the initial case for programs that promise parents, guardians, businesses, and others a guarantee of tomorrow's college tuition costs at today's prices.



Registration for the program is ongoing. Call 810-229-6571 or visit the provided link. An event flyer is attached.