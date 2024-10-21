Dry Conditions Spark Many Weekend Wildfires

The warm weather and dry conditions sparked weekend wildfires across the state.



The MDNR reports the wildland firefighters battled many fires over the weekend, including the 100-plus acre fire in the federally managed McCormick Wilderness in Baraga County, which is part of the Ottawa National Forest.



Fire danger is high to very high over much of the state and expected to stay that way - which means being careful when working and playing outside.



MDNR Marquette-based fire specialist Keith Murphy said “It’s amazing how dry it is for October. It is not usually like this at this time of year.” He said even rain forecast for later this week may not be enough to significantly lower the danger in the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula.



The fire in the McCormick Wilderness, dubbed the Summit Lake Fire, is the largest fire currently burning, at 120 acres as of Monday afternoon. Murphy said the fire is currently on federal land but approaching land where the DNR would handle fire suppression.



A number of fires were sparked by recent lightning strikes. Those fires can sometimes smolder for days in remote locations before becoming visible. Some of those locations are difficult to reach; Murphy said firefighters were hiking into a fire near Newberry and using a boat to get to a fire in Luce County.



Active fires are expected to continue through the week in the northern Lower Peninsula as well, said Jeff Vasher - a fire specialist based in Roscommon.



Anyone who intends to burn leaves or yard debris should check with their local fire department or municipality to make sure conditions allow for safe burning.

Vasher said they ask that people don’t burn until there’s a good amount of moisture and the weather changes. DNR wildland firefighters have fought more than 250 fires covering nearly 1,200 acres so far in 2024.



