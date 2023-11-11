Michigan DNR Provides Hunters with 2023 Deer Season Preview

November 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan DNR released a "2023 Deer Hunting Preview" in preparation for the start of firearm season, which begins on Wednesday, November 15th.



In the report, hunters are asked to be aware of various diseases concerning deer, including epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, which is often fatal and found in deer who live in drought-like conditions. EHD has been a discussion in deer circles for most of this summer and was previously identified in Washtenaw County.



Chronic wasting disease, another illness, has tapered off in deer populations within the Upper Peninsula, but was recently detected in deer samples in parts of the Lower Peninsula, including Ingham County.



The DNR has made self-service testing kits available to hunters.



A link to the full announcement from the Michigan DNR is provided.