Michigan DNR Now Hiring for Fall Season

July 27, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for a variety of positions beginning this fall.



Based throughout the Lower Peninsula, the DNR says the fall job openings could be attractive to college students, those looking to reenter the workforce, or seniors and retirees who want to get more involved in the outdoors.



According to the DNR, temporary fall workers are crucial to maintaining the healthy wildlife populations that are central to quality hunting and wildlife watching experiences.



In the fall, help is needed to survey chronic wasting disease in deer, aid in waterfowl hunt drawings, and provide information to customers with wildlife-related questions.



Some of the posted job listings include wildlife assistant, wildlife state worker, Parks and Recreation manager, and laboratory assistant.



A link with more information for interested applicants is provided. Applications are due by Tuesday, Aug. 8.