MDNR Hosting Volunteer Workdays In August

August 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/ news@whmi.com





Some volunteer stewardship workdays are scheduled this month at state parks and recreation areas – including some locally.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says volunteers are needed to help with removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in the parks. Volunteers help to clear out invasive shrubs that could take over valuable prairie remnants and crowd out native plants.



Locally, there various opportunities to get involved. Workdays will take place at the Island Lake Recreation Area this Saturday, August 7th and again on Saturday, August 28th, both from 10am to 1pm. Others are scheduled throughout the month at the Brighton, Highland and Pinckney Recreation Areas.



More details about each workday and how to register is available through the provided link.