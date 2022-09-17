Deer Patch Tradition Continues In Michigan

September 17, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The deer patch tradition continues in Michigan.



This is the 50th year anniversary for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ deer management cooperator patch, which first came out in 1972. There is an annual deer patch design contest open to everyone and takes place in the spring. Artists can submit their original work showing deer or deer hunting in Michigan.



Brian Shaw from Spring Arbor created the winning 2022 deer patch design. Hunters who want a patch to commemorate the deer season can purchase one online at Michigan.gov, or from the DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, for $8 while supplies last.



This is an option that has been requested over the years, especially by hunters who had to travel long distances to get to a deer check station. Historically, hunters who brought their harvested deer into a DNR deer check station received a patch in exchange for the biological data collected by the DNR staff.



The staffed stations will still be open in areas where disease monitoring is taking place. Hunters harvesting a deer in those areas will receive a notification after reporting their deer harvest online.



Go to the provided link for more information.