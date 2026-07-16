Michigan Cyclosporaisis Cases 4,300 and Counting

July 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cyclosporaisis cases continue to surge in Michigan, with more than 4,300 statewide as of Thursday.



"We've had well over 500 cases. We continue to see a lot of patients with diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bloating," says Dr. Anurang Malani, Medical Director of Healthcare Epidemiology Programs and Antimicrobial Stewardship at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.



"We do have probably under 10 patients hospitalized in Ann Arbor and Livingston/Brighton."



But Dr. Malani on Wednesday told WHMI News most are treated with antibiotics and released within a day or two.



"The patients that are getting hospitalized, they often have really significant diarrhea. They may feel light-headed. They may symptoms of clinical dehydration. They may have electrolyte abnormalities," he said.



"Symptoms could have been present longer than just a couple of days, and they didn't know. The good news is people coming into the hospital, it's not a long hospital stay, and a majority have already been discharged."



While the exact cause of the outbreak has yet to be identified, health officials have focused on pre-packaged lettuce and leafy greens, often sold at retailers and used in fast food restaurants.



Dr. Malani says if dining out, don't be afraid to ask if the ingredients are pre-packaged or cut fresh daily.



Taco Bell has already voluntarily pulled some menu items due to the outbreak.



More information is linked below.