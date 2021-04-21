State Seeks Vendors For Mobile COVID Vaccination Services

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





To help improve COVID-19 vaccination access for high-risk populations and settings across Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Technology, Management and Budget have issued a request for proposals or RFP to conduct mobile vaccination services.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel commented that settings, where numerous people live or work in close proximity to one another, present a high risk for the spread of COVID-19 and require more flexible vaccination services. She said providing the mobile services will help ensure high-risk individuals have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older and quickly as possible.



Six site or setting types are included in the RFP that include homebound vaccinations; community-based mobile clinics; neighborhood testing sites; seasonal agricultural workers; shelters, transient communities, other vulnerable populations; and medium to large vaccination sites.



Bidders will be required to schedule appointments and manage all logistics involved in providing mobile vaccinations. Awards will be based on the ability to provide services to one or more of the six site types and multiple awards may be issued. Bids are due Wednesday, May 12th by 3pm.



Details are available through the provided web link.