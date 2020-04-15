State Launches New Coronavirus Testing Site Locator

April 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are now able to utilize a newly launched online tool to find a testing site.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced it is expanding testing criteria for COVID-19 to include individuals with mild symptoms and has published a COVID-19 test site finder at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus to help Michiganders locate a testing site near them. That link is provided. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in the state and they want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested. Michiganders are able to locate testing sites by inputting their address or selecting state, county and zip. Those closest to the local area include the University of Michigan Brighton Health Center off Challis Road (pictured) and Ascension Providence in Novi.



Individuals who experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline or telehealth program provided by their insurance carrier or employer to discuss whether to be evaluated for testing. Each coronavirus test provider will determine if testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area.



Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:



-Hospitalized patients

-Healthcare workers



Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:



-Long-term care or elderly living facilities

-Jails or prisons

-Homeless shelters

-Residential foster care facilities

-Other group living setting

-Patients age 65 and older with symptoms



Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

First responders with symptoms

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

Individuals with mild symptoms