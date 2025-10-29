2025 State Christmas Tree Harvest & Delivery To The Capitol

October 29, 2025

The Official 2025 state Christmas tree harvest and delivery to the Capitol is set.



At 10am Thursday, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget will coordinate the harvest of the official 2025 state Christmas tree in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. It becomes the state’s 39th Christmas tree.



The spruce will arrive in downtown Lansing this weekend to grace the Capitol lawn for the holiday season.



The 68-foot spruce is being donated by Linda Reid in honor of her grandparents, Lawrence and Nettie Richey. Reid said “I was shocked when I found out our tree was selected as the 2025 state Christmas tree. I don’t remember a time when the tree wasn’t in the backyard, but my grandparents played an integral role in my life since I was a young girl, so it means a lot to be able to make this donation in their honor.”



A brief ceremony will be held from 10 to 10:35am Thursday, weather permitting, after which the tree will be harvested by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, the Michigan Association of Timbermen, and the DTMB Christmas tree crew.



The ceremony will be on Minneapolis Street in front of the home, with street-side parking available in the neighborhood.



Then this Saturday morning, DTMB will coordinate the delivery of the 2025 state Christmas tree to the east-facing side of the Michigan State Capitol in downtown Lansing. The tree is scheduled to arrive at 8:30am, after which local Boy Scouts troops will be on hand to untie the tree.



The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will volunteer a crane and crew to set the tree near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues at approximately 9:30 to 10am.



More about the selected tree is available in the provided link.