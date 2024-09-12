Eagle Spruce Becomes State Of Michigan's 38th Christmas Tree

September 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Eagle spruce is the State of Michigan’s 38th Christmas tree.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget has selected the official 2024 state Christmas tree - a 60-foot spruce from Eagle in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.



Eagle residents Rich and Dorcas Albertson donated the tree. The spruce will arrive in downtown Lansing to grace the Capitol lawn for the 2024 holiday season on Saturday, November 2nd.



The Albertsons said "The decision to donate our tree is bittersweet - it's a beautiful tree, and we love it. We have enjoyed it in our front yard for over 27 years, but it's overgrowing its spot and encroaching on our driveway. We will sure miss it. When we first moved in, we hung lights on the tree each Christmas before it got too big. It will be nice to see it adorned with lights one more time this holiday season."



This is the second tree from Clinton County, and the 14th from Michigan's Lower Peninsula since an official tree began being placed at the Capitol each holiday season in 1987.



The tree will be harvested Friday, Nov. 1, and transported to the Capitol with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and DTMB's Christmas tree crew. Once at the Capitol, local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree. The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the spruce into place near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.



Once in place, the City of Lansing's forestry team will prepare the tree for the lighting scheme and decorations developed by the Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water & Light. The entire journey will culminate with a tree lighting ceremony Friday, November 22nd at the 40th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. Rain or shine, dignitaries will flip the switch that turns on thousands of twinkling lights at approximately 7:30pm.



As one of Michigan's premiere holiday events, Silver Bells includes an electric light parade featuring more than 60 entries decked out with thousands of lights, high school marching bands, horse-drawn carriages, and the arrival of Santa Claus; lighting of the state tree; community sing; and drone holiday light show. The event concludes with a fireworks display over the Capitol.



For more information, visit the provided link.