Federal Disaster Declaration Issued For Michigan Cherry Industry

October 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan sweet cherry farmers are getting some needed emergency relief after being hit by climate events and crop diseases.



Michigan is known as the “Cherry Capitol of the World” but severe weather events continue to threaten the viability of the industry.



Michigan produces about 20% of sweet cherries in the United States. Many growers have seen a significant loss of crops due to weather and weather-related events.



This year, the state’s sweet cherry farmers lost upwards to 75% of their crops after a mild winter and warm, wet early-season conditions led to significant insect and disease damage.



In August, Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested a Declaration of Disaster from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make available much needed emergency resources for northern Michigan’s cherry producers.



On Monday, the USDA issued disaster declarations for Antrim, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.



In addition to the three primary counties, the USDA designated eight contiguous counties under the disaster declarations which are Benzie, Crawford, Manistee, Otsego, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Missaukee, and Wexford.



MDARD Director Tim Boring said “I was proud to stand with Governor Whitmer as we urged the USDA to recognize the impact of these disasters on Michigan’s sweet cherry harvest, and glad to see our farmers receive access to critical federal assistance. Receiving a USDA disaster declaration is key to ensuring producers can access the resources they need. I appreciate USDA Secretary Vilsack for his commitment to Michigan’s sweet cherry farming families.”



State Representative Betsy Coffia, a Traverse City Democrat, said “From farmers to producers to retailers, so many in our community rely on the success of crops like cherries. I am glad to see the USDA make this decision to bring some relief for the devastating sweet cherry crop loss and I will continue to seek ways to do more to support our farmers weathering this latest challenge to their livelihoods.”



The counties designated by USDA as natural disaster or contiguous disaster areas means qualified farm operators are eligible for low-interest emergency loans from USDA’s Farm Services Agency (USDA-FSA) provided eligibility requirements are met.



Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses.



Photos - Pure Michigan & Michigan Ag Council