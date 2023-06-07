Volunteers & Sponsors Sought For Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

June 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is approaching later this month and organizers say there are still plenty of opportunities for sponsors and volunteers.



The event will again take place on the grounds of the main Howell Public Schools campus June 23rd, 24th, and 25th.



It’s put on by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. President Janelle Best told WHMI they’re excited to welcome everyone back to the family-friendly event that wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community, their volunteers, and sponsors. She said they are also extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated event committee.



For sponsorships, Best said Balloonfest is a phenomenal opportunity for businesses and community partners to receive visibility and community alignment with the Chamber at one of Howell’s and Livingston County’s most recognized events across the state.



Best added that Balloonfest puts Howell on the map in a really big way and brings a ton of visitors to the area and it’s the perfect way to showcase the community. For sponsors, Best assured they are very “nimble and flexible” and there’s still time to connect.



As for volunteers Best said “we love our volunteers” and there are a number of opportunities available. Best noted they also offer a volunteer giveback program in which volunteers can raise money for the non-profit of their choice and receive $7 per hour they work. She added that for some non-profits in the area, it serves as one of their one of their largest fundraisers and it’s a wonderful way the event gives back to the community.



Complete information is available at www.michiganchallenge.com. A link is provided.