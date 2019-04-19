Balloonfest Switches To $5 Gate Admission, Parking Will Be Free

April 19, 2019

Changes are coming for how admission will be charged for this year’s Balloonfest.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that that there will be a new gated entry for the 2019 Michigan Challenge Balloonfest. Instead of charging a fee for parking, guests will pay $5 per person. Parking will be free, and there will be no admission charge for children 3-years-old and younger. The reason cited for the change was that it is being done in an effort to offset increased event expenses.



Michigan Challenge Director Michelle Tokan said making this change was not an easy decision, and they have tried to keep admission affordable, and hope that families will be understanding.



A limited number of weekend wristbands will be available for purchase soon, at the Chamber’s office located at 123 E. Washington Street in Howell, while supplies last. That date of sale will be announced on the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest Facebook page. Additionally, Wade Shows is offering special $15 pricing on carnival wristband sales until May 13th. They can be purchased at https://www.wadeshows.com/event-details.asp?eventID=68.



This year marks the 35th anniversary of Balloonfest, which will be held from June 28-30. (MK)