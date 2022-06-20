Volunteers Still Sought For Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

June 20, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are just a few days until lift-off at the 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest and community volunteers are still being sought.



The Michigan Challenge is hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce on the grounds of Howell High School complex. The event is the state championship of hot air ballooning and draws tens of thousands of people to the area.



Chamber Membership Development Director Diane Samples told WHMI they have many slots to fill and would appreciate some help from the community. She commented that it’s a long weekend but a fun weekend and an experience they’ll cherish for a lifetime, adding it’s always fun to watch volunteers come back year after year.



Samples says the event takes around 300-400 volunteers to run and they couldn’t do it without all of the community support and everyone’s hard work and dedication. She says they need volunteers for a variety of different roles this weekend.



For those who volunteer to help with parking, there’s a give-back program pays $7 an hour to each volunteer to an organization of their choice.



In addition to the festival, volunteers are also needed for the Balloons & Brews Fantasy of Lights fundraiser on Saturday to pour beer for different tastings.



More information about volunteering is available at www.Michiganchallenge.com or people can contact the Chamber office 517-546-3920.



Those interested can also sign up via the following links:



https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050b4eaea82da2fa7-michigan1



https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050848acab2aa3fe3-balloons