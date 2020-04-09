36th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest Canceled

April 9, 2020

Press Release:



It was with heavy hearts that the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel the event for this year due to overwhelming concern for public health as a result of COVID -19. The 36th annual event had been scheduled for June 26-28 in Howell.



“The continued support and dedication for this event over the past 35 years from our community, many partners, supporters and volunteers has been remarkable; and I am going to count on that to keep us going until we can safely bring the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest back to Howell in 2021,” said Janelle Best, Howell Area Chamber of Commerce president.



“A summer without the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is heartbreaking for our community, but the health and well-being of our guests and event partners must come first,” said Michelle Tokan, Michigan Challenge director.



The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest enjoyed record crowds in 2019 and contributed to community improvement and economic development not only in Howell but throughout Livingston County as well.



“The committee is looking forward to the 2021 balloonfest. We hope to come back stronger as we recover by working together with our event partners,” added Tokan. “We appreciate the support of our community as we begin planning for next year.”