Michigan Businesses Celebrate 'Downtown Day' on September 23

September 23, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



For the fourth year in a row, Saturday of September 23rd has been proclaimed “Downtown Day” by the Michigan Downtown Association (MDA).



Downtown Day is celebrated in cities, villages, and towns across Michigan on the fourth Saturday of September.



The day recognizes the unique charm of small businesses and encourages community members to support local entrepreneurs.



Residents are encouraged to shop and eat locally, partake in outdoor activities, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Michigan’s downtowns.



Businesses participating in Downtown Day may have special contests and giveaways, unique menu items, live music, and events. A link to The City of Howell’s downtown map can be found at the provided link.