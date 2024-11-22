Michigan Board of State Canvassers Certifies the 2024 General Election

November 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers today voted unanimously to certify Michigan’s 2024 General Election results. Prior to today’s state canvassers' meeting, bipartisan canvassing boards in each of Michigan’s 83 counties certified the election results in their jurisdictions before the legal deadline.



“Our state and county canvassing boards have all fulfilled their lawful duty to certify the results of Michigan’s 2024 General Election,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Just over 5.7 million Michiganders cast ballots in this election, officially making this the highest turnout election in our state’s history. I am grateful for the dedication of the professional, bipartisan clerks and poll workers who once again ensured that the election was safe, secure, and that the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.”



The certified election results are now available to view online at the link below.



Under Michigan law, any candidates who wish to request a recount must do so by the morning of Monday, Nov. 25.



To further ensure transparency, Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks will conduct post-election precinct-level audits to review election procedures and identify best practices for future elections. The Bureau, along with several county and municipal clerks, will also conduct a statewide public ballot audit. For the statewide audit, randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted to affirm the accuracy of the tabulation machines.