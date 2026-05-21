Michigan Residents & Visitors Reminded To Avoid Foam On Surface Water

May 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the holiday weekend almost here and summer approaching, the state is reminding residents and visitors to avoid foam on Michigan lakes, rivers, streams and other surface waters.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises that foam can form on any body of water. It can be white, off-white or brown, and may have an earthy or fishy scent. It tends to pile up in bays, eddies, dams or other river barriers.



Foam can contain harmful chemicals or bacteria, including high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are a large group of human-made chemicals that are linked to harmful health effects, including high cholesterol and liver damage.



MDHHS says if you touch any foam, rinse off or bathe as soon as possible as skin is generally a good barrier to PFAS. However, touching foam without rinsing off or bathing can lead to accidentally swallowing foam and its contents.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “The risk of PFAS exposure through your skin is low. However, you can accidentally swallow PFAS, as well as bacteria, algae, viruses and other chemicals, if you do not rinse off or bathe after touching foam. Rinsing off or bathing after water activities will help protect you, your family and your pets from harmful substances that may be in foam or water.”



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recommends people prevent their pets from touching or swallowing foam on bodies of water. Animals can also swallow foam residue that has built up in their fur when grooming themselves. If pets come in contact with foam, they should be rinsed off and bathed with fresh water. Pet owners with questions related to animals and foam should contact their veterinarian.



Anyone with questions about exposure to PFAS or foam can call the MDHHS Environmental Health Hotline at 800-648-6942.



More information about PFAS in foam on surface water is available in the provided links, including a form to report suspected PFAS foam.