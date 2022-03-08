Auto Insurance Refund Checks To Hit Mailboxes Starting This Week

March 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents might want to keep an eye on the mailbox as Michigan auto insurance refund checks are expected to start arriving soon.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 (B) billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week. Once complete, the transfer will trigger a 60-day deadline for auto insurers to send out the required $400 refund checks per vehicle to eligible Michiganders no later than Wednesday.



Whitmer said the $400 refunds are game-changers for many Michigan families and are possible because of the passage of bi-partisan auto insurance reforms.



Director Fox commented "After Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to issue these refunds and the MCCA announced its plan, DIFS issued guidance to auto insurers to ensure that these refunds are sent out as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022”.



In December of 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to return approximately $3 (B) billion of the surplus funds to Michiganders while maintaining approximately $2 (B) billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors. Michigan’s auto insurers must now issue refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59pm on October 31st, 2021.



Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. Those with questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer can contact the Department of Insurance and Financial Services by calling Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.



DIFS has also launched a consumer FAQ page. That link is provided. The webpage contains information and answers common questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and instructs consumers about what to do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.