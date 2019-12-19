Applications Being Accepted for Michigan Young Birders Camp 2020

December 19, 2019

Applications are currently being accepted for the Michigan Young Birders Camp.



Okemos-based Michigan Audubon is recruiting middle and high school students to join the week-long Michigan Young Birders Camp (MYBC) that will take place taking place June 21–26th, 2020. Michigan Audubon is a non-profit conservation organization that connects birds and people for the benefit of both - through conservation, education, and research efforts in the state of Michigan. At the camp, students will practice and improve their bird identification skills, learn about ecology and conservation, and build friendships and connections with other nature lovers in their peer group from around the state. Michigan Audubon Executive Director Heather Good says with the use of technology on the rise in youth, coupled with a decline in exposure to the outdoors, programs such as the MYBC are invaluable for promoting and maintaining a desire to protect the natural world. The overnight camp will be based at the Alma College campus and will involve day trips to several sites in mid-Michigan.



Students of all skill levels of bird identification are encouraged to apply. Scholarships are available based on need and availability. Details can be found in the attached press release. (JM)