Michigan AG Joins Lawsuit Against U.S. Postal Service

August 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com.





Michigan has joined with a coalition of other states in filing a lawsuit against the federal government over recent changes to the United States Postal Service.



Some lawmakers and others contend the various policy changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have crippled the Postal Service’s ability to promptly deliver mail, threaten mail-in voting and are aimed at disrupting the November General Election.



Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Michigan is joining the lawsuit being led by the State of Washington. The lawsuit argues the changes proposed and already implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the short time he has been in the role are both procedurally and substantively unlawful and threaten the timely delivery of mail to individuals who rely on the USPS for everything from medical prescriptions to ballots. She says the recent actions taken by DeJoy are unlawful and indicate an attempt to disrupt and delay U.S. Postal Service operations. Nessel alleges the changes made are geared toward delaying the mail - everything from prescriptions to utility bills and absentee ballots that will be issued by local clerks soon. She says there have been structural changes that include not paying overtime for extra deliveries when needed, ripping out sorting machines that process tens of thousands of pieces of mail per hour, removing mailboxes, shuttering some Post Office locations and stopping lunchtime hours. Nessel told WHMI the list goes on and on and it all ultimately interrupts a service that people rely on and it comes at an especially concerning time.



Amid public outcry, various lawsuits and calls for his resignation, Dejoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives and operational changes until after the fall election and pledged to deliver election mail on time.



As for DeJoy’s pledge to suspend changes, Nessel said they’ll need that in the form of a court order – “not a pinky promise” and it seems as though the Postal Service is being utilized in a partisan manner. She says they’re seeking to have a court of law enter an order specifically indicating that there shall be no further changes that affect service until after the election and that they must rescind all the recent changes that have impacted service to the extent that they have. With absentee ballots being mailed out shortly, Nessel says the changes really impact a person’s right to vote absentee. She said it’s not just reckless and irresponsible but the intention behind it is really disturbing and she can’t view it from any other prism than one in which there is a federal government that does not want people to be able to vote.



Some media outlets have reported that the House could vote as early as Saturday on providing $25 billion in funding toward the Postal Service that could aid in faster delivery. Nessel said hopefully Congress will appropriate some money that will be helpful toward that end because if ever anyone needed to rely on the Postal Service it’s now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring all votes count for the November election.



A press release states that under federal law, changes to USPS operations that affect nationwide mail service must be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission and the public must be provided an opportunity to comment. The lawsuit alleges DeJoy never engaged in that process. Nessel said unfortunately, what she has seen time and time again is that the federal administration disregards the law and the only way to ensure they won’t is through a court order that will protect voters and regular mail delivery.



More information about the lawsuit and allegations is included in the attached press release.