Michigan Attorney General Warns Of Holiday Scams

December 21, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are being warned to protect themselves against scammers this holiday season.



At a recent press conference, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel talked about various consumer protection related issues. Nessel said due to COVID-19, the holiday season look very different than in previous years and many people have already opted for online shopping to avoid crowds and potential exposure to the virus. She said that increase in online traffic can open the door to scams and other deceptive business practices this season, so she urged shoppers to be on the lookout for scammers and bad actors trying to steal personal information or money.



To help consumers protect themselves, Nessel said her office put together a 20 Days of Scams Calendar featuring a series of consumer alerts, tips on how to shop smart and stay safe whether shopping in person or online. Information is provided about the different ways consumers can get cheated out of their money or personal information along with fun holiday-themed videos to remind people about potential dangers and also tips on how to be smart and safe with holiday purchases. Nessel encouraged people to shop local, noting the pandemic has been especially hard on them and those business are counting on customers to help them make it through the year.



Nessel encouraged people to do their research and compare prices for in-store and online items and also read reviews for both products and retailers to make sure that someone is dealing with a reputable vendor. Nessel said people should further keep records of all purchases, warranties and confirmation pages to compare to bank or credit card statements and report any discrepancies. The Department has also issued a dangerous toy guide with tips and things to watch out for when deciding what toys to buy.



More information is available online through the provided link.