Michigan Attorney General Warns Of COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

December 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





With new COVID-19 vaccines arriving, Livingston County residents and others across the state are being warned about scammers using the public health crisis to take advantage of consumer fears.



The Consumer Protection Division at the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is said to have been hyper-vigilant throughout the pandemic and early on, was made aware of different retailers attempting to sell phony COVID-19 testing kits and fake COVID-19 protection packages. At a press conference, Attorney General Dana Nessel said now that the vaccine for the virus is starting to be delivered around the country, people are again attempting to scam consumers with false claims about products and services. Her office has issued a consumer alert to avoid false claims, products or services that promise to cure, treat or prevent COVID-19.



Nessel said common scams for people to be aware of include promises to get the vaccine very quickly; so-called treatments that include pills, herbal teas or essential oils; personal testimonials that are given instead of scientific evidence about one vaccine versus another; as well as social media message, emails, and texts about qualifying for a clinical trial that people can make money by participating in. Nessel says advertisers offer thousands of dollars for people to participate but then they ask someone for money or their personal information up front. She says they’ll then include a link to download a pamphlet or waiver, which opens the door to malware on whatever device is being used. Nessel recommended that people consult a medical professional or the AG department to verify if something is a legitimate claim.



Nessel said the bottom line is to not buy any treatment or vaccine online and people should further not respond to text messages, emails or calls offering the vaccine. AP photo.