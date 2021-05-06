Attorney General Issues Alert Surrounding Fake Emails

May 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are being advised of fake emails scams attempting to impersonate the Department of Attorney General.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an alert urging the public to beware of emails attempting to impersonate her with a fake account. The Department was made aware of an email account that claims to be managed by the attorney general. While the email does not explicitly ask for money or threaten legal action, the fraudulent message is said to be similar to phishing emails that circulated last year by scammers impersonating officials from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).



Nessel said the attempt to open a line of communication is also similar to a sophisticated scam that ultimately cost one physical therapist and her family their entire savings.



Nessel commented that scammers will do anything to try to impersonate someone in order to trick people into turning over personal information or even money. She’s urging everyone to remain skeptical if they receive messages out of the blue, email or otherwise.



