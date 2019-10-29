Michigan Apple Company Issues Recall Over Listeria Concerns

October 29, 2019

A Michigan company voluntarily is recalling nearly 2,300 cases of apples due to potential listeria contamination.



North Bay Produce of Traverse City also is recalling two bulk bins of apples. Recalled varieties include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Jonamac and Red Delicious. The recalled apples were shipped Oct. 16-21 to wholesalers, retailers and brokers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.



They were sold in plastic bags under Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan brands. They also were sold unbranded in clear plastic bags, white paper tote bags, and individually from retail displays. Consumers are asked to check the bags for "Distributed by North Bay Produce, Inc. Traverse City, MI 49685." If they have the recalled produce, they are advised not to consume it. Instead, either discard or return the apples to place of purchase.



Consumers with questions may call (231) 929-4001, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or visit www.northbayproduce.com.



Listeria usually causes mild illness but can be dangerous to pregnant women or people with weak immune systems. (AP)