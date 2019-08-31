Michigan AG To Visit Howell Next Weekend

August 31, 2019

Michigan’s Attorney General will visit Livingston County next weekend.



AG Dana Nessel will highlight the program for Livingston Dems’ annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7. Nessel, who was elected to her first term last November, will be joined by Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes. A former assistant prosecutor in the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Nessel later went into private practice where she gained recognition as a fighter for the rights of the LGBTQ community, especially in areas such as child custody and adoption. Nessel has received numerous awards for her civil rights initiatives, including the “Champion of Justice” award from the Michigan State Bar Association, “Woman of the Year” from Michigan Lawyers Weekly and the “Treasure of Detroit” award from Wayne State University Law school.



Barnes was elected chair of the Michigan Democratic Party in February after heading up President Obama’s re-election campaign in Michigan in 2012. Both will speak at the event at the Howell Eagles, 141 Schroeder Park Dr., Howell, from noon to 4 p.m.



Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children 6 through 12, and children 5 and under free. The event includes a lunch of fried chicken and other picnic fare, 50-50 raffle, silent auction, and outdoor games. Tickets may be reserved by emailing livcodems@gmail.com or through the link below. (JK)