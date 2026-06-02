Michigan AG to Determine Whether Criminal Charges Will Filed in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in East Lansing

June 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office reports the Michigan Attorney General will determine whether potential criminal charges against East Lansing Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding suspect April 15.



According to a release, officers with the East Lansing Police Department responded to the area of Abbot Road and East Lake Lansing Road following reports of a retail fraud incident at Marcos Pizza and a subsequent stabbing in a parking lot located at 3499 East Lake Lansing Road.



Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered Isaiah Kirby, who was armed with a knife and running toward responding officers. Multiple officers discharged their service weapons, resulting in the death of Kirby.



Immediately prior to the officer-involved shooting, Douglas Mielock sustained multiple stab wounds during an alleged assault involving Kirby.



The Michigan State Police conducted the investigation into the officer-involved shooting and submitted its findings to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review regarding the use of force and the potential for criminal charges against the involved officers.



Consistent with the policy of the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, any officer-involved shooting resulting in death is referred to the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office for independent review.



Additionally, the Ingham County Prosecutor has identified both a personal and professional relationship with the alleged stabbing victim, Douglas Mielock, creating a conflict of interest in the matter.