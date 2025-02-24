Counties, Municipalities Receive Adult-Use Marijuana Payments

February 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nearly $100 million in adult-use marijuana payments are being distributed to Michigan counties and municipalities – including some in the WHMI listening area.



The Michigan Department of Treasury announced the funds are being distributed among 302 local entities and tribes as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.



Over the next few days -108 cities, 36 villages, 80 townships, 74 counties, and 4 tribes will receive payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund.



For the State of Michigan's 2024 fiscal year, that means each eligible municipality, county, and tribe will receive more than $58,200 for every licensed retail store and micro-business located within its jurisdiction.





Some area counties and communities receiving funding include:



Genesee County – 33 licenses – more than $1.9 (m) million

Kent County – 39 licenses – more than $2.2 (m) million

Oakland County - 50 licenses – more than $2.9 (m) million

Washtenaw County – 45 licenses – more than $2.6 (m) million



City of Ann Arbor – 26 licenses – more than $1.5 (m) million

Village of Holly – 1 license – more than $58,200

Northfield Township – 3 licenses – more than $174,685

City of Owosso – 4 licenses – more than $232,914

Village of Webberville – 1 license - more than $58,200





Municipalities in Livingston County have opted out of allowing marijuana-related facilities - with the exception of the Village of Pinckney. A previously approved project there, The Means in the old Pinckney Elementary School, was never completed. Proposals for other facilities have been put forward.



State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said "Starting this week, my team will begin to distribute adult-use marijuana payments to Michigan’s local units of government and tribal partners. The dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees go toward schools, roads, and back into Michigan’s neighborhoods. Local entities and tribes can spend these dollars however they deem fit for their needs."



As a part of recent changes in state law, over $931,000 will be distributed among four federally recognized tribes in Michigan for the first time.



For the 2024 state fiscal year, there was more than $331 (m) million available for distribution from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. Revenue from the state’s 10% adult-use marihuana excise tax and other fees go into the fund.



State law outlines how much is distributed to local entities, tribes, schools, roads and bridges.

Aside from the nearly $100 million in disbursements to municipalities, counties and tribes, more than $116 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $116 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.



Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) Executive Director Brian Hanna said “Municipalities, counties, and tribes certainly benefit from their local cannabis businesses in many ways, including good-paying jobs, community involvement, and increased revenues for important priorities in their budget. This portion of the excise tax revenue makes a direct impact in the communities where our licensees work and live.”



A link to the full listing of adult-use marijuana tax distributions is provided.