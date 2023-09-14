Michigan ACP Program Shields Mailing Addresses of Violence Victims

September 14, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan has launched a new program to assist victims of violence in keeping their location private.



On Tuesday, September 13, the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) launched for Michigan residents in an effort to provide certain protections for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, or those who fear that disclosure of their physical address will increase the risk of harm.



“For anyone who is at an increased risk of physical harm or threats – including the victims of stalking, domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking – the fear of being found by their perpetrator can be overwhelming,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The Address Confidentiality Program is an important component of a survivor’s overall safety plan, which can help victims of violent crimes, and individuals at risk of being threatened or physically harmed, keep their address confidential.”



ACP is a statewide confidentiality program that is designed to shield a participant’s actual physical address by providing an official designated/substitute address, free mail forwarding service, and a guidebook that outlines how to vote, how to change their address, information on schools and bussing, what to do when contacting the police or emergency services, and much more.



“The Michigan Department of State is proud to partner with the Attorney General in this lifesaving effort to protect survivors,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Millions of Michiganders entrust our Department with their personal information connected to their state ID, driver’s license, and voter registration so we are well prepared to maintain the necessary security and confidentiality for this new program. Our staff has worked hard over the last two years to enhance our systems to safeguard the records of survivors and their families in the ACP. We stand ready to help keep participants safe from harm.”



Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking, or anyone at risk of being threatened or physically harmed if their address is revealed is potentially eligible to participate.



Qualified applicants must:



Be moving or planning to move as pre-existing addresses may already be compromised

Be at least 18 years old or an emancipated minor; or

Be a parent or guardian acting on behalf of a minor or ward.



Victim advocates across the state work with interested parties in the registration process. To learn more about the ACP Program, residents can call the ACP Team at: 313-456-0190 or visit the provided link.