New Scholarship Results In Record College Enrollment Numbers

October 28, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced record enrollment numbers at Michigan universities.



The governor says that following the implementation of the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, universities in the state are seeing increasing numbers of first-year students.



The scholarship lowers the cost of college by thousands of dollars a year for the majority of high school graduates. The scholarship, established last year, is part of an effort to get the state closer to its goal of “Sixty by Thirty,” meaning 60 percent of Michigan’s adults with a skill certificate or college degree in hand by 2030.



Whitmer says “Michiganders deserve the opportunity to get a high-quality, affordable higher education, so they can land a good-paying job right here in Michigan.



Possible student awards range from $2,000 to $5,500.



Additional information is available in the provided link.