Michigan 2025 State Of The Great Lakes Report Released

December 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 2025 Michigan State of the Great Lakes Report has been released.



The annual report explores major accomplishments, issues, initiatives, and challenges related to the health and sustainability of the Great Lakes – the world’s greatest surface freshwater system.



The report was released by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE.

The 2025 report focuses on how individuals, communities, organizations, universities, tribes, and governments unite around the waters, ecology, and economy of Michigan’s Great Lakes.



EGLE Spokesman Jeff Johnston said the report captures both positives and challenges; and highlights just how much work is being done in different areas. However, he says it’s written, produced, and designed for a general audience and anyone who is interested in issues that affect the Great Lakes.



Johnston told WHMI it’s useful and valuable to take stock of where things stand with all of the important issues facing the Great Lakes and freshwater in Michigan. He said "I think Michiganders care deeply about the health of these incredible natural resources that surround us – it’s like no place else in the world – we’ve got 21% of the world’s fresh surface water here and I think Michiganders come together and pull together when it comes to safeguarding and stewarding these resources for ourselves and future generations”.



The report totals around 40 pages with articles from a variety of subject experts who have a great deal of knowledge and expertise on different topics.



As for one area of concern, Johnston noted the state of the whitefish population is in crisis – mainly due to invasive quagga mussels – among other factors.



One major of the major accomplishments and milestones achieves was the former Muskegon Lake Area of Concern and its successful comeback after decades of cleanups and restoration. The lake was removed from the list – with ten remaining works of progress.





Among those - this year’s report highlights activities affecting numerous communities and every Great Lake bordering Michigan. It addresses topics including environmental cleanup, waterfront restoration and revitalization, invasive species, Michigan’s flora and fauna, and growing Michigan’s blue economy.



The following is a cover-to-cover list:



-Michigan’s OGL and its mission to lead policy development and strategic implementation of programs to protect, restore, and sustain the Great Lakes and grow the next generation of water stewards at home and abroad after 40 years.



-The former Muskegon Lake Area of Concern and its successful comeback after decades of cleanups and restoration.



-Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park and the community partnerships behind the newest park on the city’s riverfront.



-Michigan groundwater management and how new software will improve the process for large-quantity water withdrawal requests.



-Lake Erie harmful algal blooms and the challenge of reducing agricultural phosphorus runoff in the Western Lake Erie Basin.



-The Michigan Maritime Strategy and opportunities for collective action, collaboration, and investment in sustainable maritime innovation and environmental stewardship in commercial and recreational marine sectors.



-Manoomin, or wild rice, and tribal perspectives on honoring and protecting this traditional staple and cultural touchstone.



-Innovative river plastics cleanup technology and a study exploring it as an option for Michigan’s Grand River.



-Understanding microplastics and EGLE’s efforts to address the growing environmental and health concerns they pose.



-The challenges of PFAS, the many ways these “forever chemicals” affect Michiganders and our environment, and the work of EGLE and other agencies to address the problem.



-Protecting piping plovers in northern Michigan and rebuilding the population of this endangered shorebird.



-Threats to lake whitefish from invasive mussels undermining this iconic Great Lakes species.



-Sea lamprey control and the proven need to continue our work to manage this fishery-destroying invader.

-Dam safety and the risks and costs of neglecting Michigan’s vital infrastructure.





EGLE Director Phil Roos commented “Michiganders share a remarkable privilege – and responsibility – to protect and sustain our water resources great and small. Our lakes, rivers, and groundwater drive our economy and shape our way of life. The 2025 State of the Great Lakes Report underscores the progress we’ve made, the challenges that remain, and the power of collective action. I believe it will inspire continued commitment and innovation.”



By statute, EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) prepares and submits the report each calendar year to the state Legislature on behalf of the Governor. The report is also posted online along with recent years’ editions. A link is provided.





EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes or OGL develops policy and implements strategic programs to protect, restore, and sustain the Great Lakes watershed. The office collaborates with partner organizations to support sustainable water use and development of Great Lakes maritime resources; support vibrant and resilient communities; foster water stewardship; and advance science, research, and policy to solve the next generation of water challenges. Its mission is to ensure a healthy environment, strong water-focused blue economy, and high quality of life for Michiganders.