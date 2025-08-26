Michelle Peña named Trinity Health Michigan's Regional Chief Nursing Officer

August 26, 2025

Trinity Health Michigan has a new regional chief nursing officer.



Michelle Peña, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, will assume the role effective Aug. 31. She will oversee nursing strategy and operations, with a focus on clinical excellence, workforce development, patient safety and operational efficiency.



“Michelle is a highly respected, mission driven leader whose passion for nursing and commitment to excellence have elevated care across our west Michigan ministries,” Shannon Striebach, Trinity Health Michigan President and CEO, said. “Her experience, collaborative spirit and focus on patient-centered care make her perfectly suited to lead nursing strategy across our state. I am confident she will continue to inspire our teams and drive meaningful progress in quality, safety and innovation.”



Peña previously served as Clinical Services Director at Trinity Health Grand Rapids. Officials said she was “instrumental” in launching Trinity Health Michigan’s first stand-alone emergency department, along with leading infrastructure projects to enhance emergency care.



Her advocacy focused on reducing human trafficking and workplace violence in the healthcare field.



“I am honored to be named the Regional Chief Nursing Officer and humbled by the opportunity to help impact and elevate care across our state,” Peña said. “I’m inspired by the dedication and compassion of our nurses, and I am excited to continue working alongside our incredible teams to advance clinical excellence, strengthen our workforce and ensure that every patient receives the best care possible. Together, we will continue to advance a culture rooted in safety, innovation and healing for the communities we are privileged to serve.”



She received her Master of Science in Nursing from Loyola University New Orleans and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan-Flint. Peña is a member of the American Nurses Association and the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is the past President of the West Michigan American Heart Association. She is a member of the Non-Tenure Track Graduate Facility at Grand Valley State University and was named a 2024 Notable Leader in Health Care by "Crain's Grand Rapids Business.”



