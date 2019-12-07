Northfield Township Man Charged With Impersonating Police Officer

December 7, 2019

A man who posed as a police officer and pulled over a woman on a local freeway to swear at her has been charged.



42-year-old Michael Joseph Snyder is charged with false impersonation of a police officer or employee of the United States. WDIV Detroit reports the charges stem from an incident on October 27th on I-96 in Livingston County when a woman passed Snyder’s 2015 Ford F-250 truck. The truck then got behind her and started flashing red and blue lights so the woman pulled over. Snyder allegedly told the woman she was driving like a “f------ a------”. After noticing his F-250 had Texas license plates, the woman became suspicious, drove away and called 911. Snyder was arrested at his home in Northfield Township and his truck was towed. A warrant was obtained and police found aftermarket lights that flashed red and blue on the front and back of Snyder’s truck. Inside the home, authorities were said to have discovered a large assortment of tactical gear and weapons including guns and knives. Snyder was later interviewed by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and allegedly stated he uses the lights at trade shows and owns an online retail company that sells police tactical gear.



Further investigation revealed that Snyder has been accused of impersonating a police officer in previous incidents that occurred in Ann Arbor and Texas. (JM)