Man Pleads No Contest But Mentally Ill To Attempted Murder Of Wife

January 30, 2019

Genoa Township man charged with attempted murder has entered a plea.



50-year-old Michael Troy Mapes is charged with the attempted murder of his wife and entered into a plea deal on Monday. A jury trial had been scheduled this week and Mapes’ defense earlier filed a notice of intent to assert the defense of insanity but he entered the plea instead. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt tells WHMI Mapes pleaded no contest but mentally ill to the following charges: Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, Arson - Preparation to Burn a Dwelling, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon With Unlawful Intent, Felonious Assault, Fourth Degree Fleeing & Eluding, 4 counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and Felony Firearm. Mapes also pled to being a habitual offender and Vailliencourt says it will be determined at sentencing whether it is a Habitual Third, which increases the potential maximum sentence to 20 years, or Habitual Fourth, which would make it a potential life maximum. He says there is a sentencing recommendation that the minimum sentence imposed be 5 ½ years plus a mandatory consecutive 2 years for the felony firearm charge.



The charges stem from an incident last April that began with a call to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office regarding a suicidal subject that was possibly armed at a residence off of Brighton Road in Genoa Township. The subject, later identified as Mapes, had already fled the area when a unit responded. Early the next morning the Sheriff's Office received a second call from the residence indicating Mapes had returned. The 41-year-old female caller indicated that she had been awakened to Mapes, her husband, pouring gasoline on her and around her bed. She said he had a lighter in his hand and a rifle slung over his shoulder. The woman and her two children, ages 12 and 14, were able to flee the residence. Deputies attempted to negotiate with Mapes for several hours. He eventually tried to leave the area in his vehicle, but was taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit and physical altercation with deputies on scene. (JM)