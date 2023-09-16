Golf Outing To Benefit Michael Maga Euphoria Foundation

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A golf outing next weekend will benefit young adults suffering from substance use disorder.



Both sponsors and golfers are still being sought for the Michael Maga Euphoria Foundation’s 2nd Annual Charity Fundraiser. It will be held on Saturday, September 23rd at Ironwood Golf Club in Howell.



Foundation President Ed Maga started the Foundation after his oldest son Michael passed away at the age of 24 suddenly after battling addiction/Substance Use Disorder. He was a senior at MSU in the fall of 2021 when he passed away, and had been set to graduate in December. Maga said his son also struggled with anxiety and depression. After his passing, the family created the Foundation to provide resources to families and young adults suffering from Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorder.



In partnership with The Jamie Daniels Foundation, Maga said their primary focus is on children and young adults up to age 24 and their families who are battling Substance Use Disorder through three key initiatives: Prevention, Recovery, and Stigma Reduction.



Some areas being supported include making sure that no one 18-years-old or younger in need of outpatient treatment and services is turned away; collegiate recovery programs; and awareness and education campaigns for youth age 8 and older. The Foundation also advocates for legislative change as it relates to drug use and prescribing.



An event flyer for the golf outing is attached.