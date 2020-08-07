Forensic Evaluation Ordered For Iosco Township Man

August 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whgmi.com





A local man facing charges from an argument in May that escalated and resulted in shots being fired will undergo a forensic evaluation.



31-year-old Michael Joseph Libtow of Iosco Township was charged with felonious assault for the May 16th incident in which Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Countryway Market in Handy Township for a report of shots fired. The victim reported that he had been riding motorcycles with friends near the 8000 block of Lamoreaux Road when he got into a verbal altercation with Libtow, his neighbor. Witnesses say as the victim was leaving the area, Libtow blocked the roadway with his vehicle, got out and fired multiple rounds from a handgun. While the vehicle was damaged, the victim fled the scene and was not injured.



A probable cause conference was scheduled in 53rd District Court Wednesday, which records show was adjourned to August 25th. Libtow’s attorney requested the defendant be referred for a forensic evaluation to determine competency and criminal responsibility and prosecutors agreed to leave it up to the court’s discretion.