Man Arraigned In Alleged Abduction & Sexual Assault

September 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities have identified a Mason-area man charged in connection with an abduction and sexual assault.



29-year-old Michael Jordan DeJesus was arraigned in 55th District Court on charges of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says DeJesus remains held in the Ingham County Correctional Facility with no bond.



Deputies were alerted that around 6:30am last Friday that a woman was assaulted and being held against her will in the 4900 block of West Columbia Road, west of Mason.



The Office says the caller who reported the incident had only recently met the woman and began receiving messages from her late Thursday night. They stated that she had met a male who drugged her, took her to an abandoned house, and assaulted her. She went on to tell the caller that the male had firearms, would not let her leave, and that she was afraid. Communications ceased between the caller and the female around 6am.



Dispatch and Police personnel established the female’s location and investigators developed information verifying the female and alleged suspect’s identity. The residence was surrounded, the Ingham Regional Special Response Team activated, and a search warrant for the residence was obtained.



Through significant effort, the Office says investigators and negotiators made contact with the female and alleged suspect via phone. At approximately 10:30am, negotiators coached the suspect in the residence to surrender to tactical members positioned outside. Soon after, the woman was safely secured.



The Office noted that W. Columbia Road was never closed for vehicular travel and there was never any known threat to the greater public.