MI Working Families Tax Credit Checks will be Sent in Early 2024

December 14, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan families will receive working families tax credit checks ahead of schedule, beginning February 13, 2024.



The administration is taking steps to send Working Families Tax Credit checks to more than 700,000 Michigan households, putting an average of $550 back into Michiganders’ pockets.

The new checks are part of $1 billion in tax cuts that the governor signed into law earlier this year.



“By quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, we’re putting an average of $550 back in the pockets of 700,000 Michigan families ahead of schedule," said Governor Whitmer.

“This directly benefits half the children in Michigan, and moms and dads can use this extra money at tax time to pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies. Across the United States, inflation is decreasing and take-home pay is increasing, proving that our work in Michigan and President Biden’s efforts in Washington are moving us in the right direction. We still have more work to do, and today’s announcement will help get you some relief sooner than expected. Let’s keep rolling up our sleeves, lowering costs, and growing our economy."



The Department of Treasury will automatically process checks for Michiganders who submitted their 2022 tax return and confirmed eligibility for the additional state credit. Checks will be mailed on a rolling basis as soon as they are printed. It is estimated to take between five to six weeks to print and distribute all payments.



Eligible Michiganders do not need to submit any additional paperwork to receive the tax credit. However, if an individual has moved frequently or recently and has concerns about their address accuracy, Michiganders can manually update it on the link provided below.