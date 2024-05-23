MI War Dog Memorial to Host Ceremony Monday

May 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As we prepare to honor those who died for our country this coming Memorial Day, let's not forget military service animals.



Linda Suter is with Big Frog t-shirt printing in Brighton, which has helped raise money for the Michigan War Dog Memorial in South Lyon since it was vandalized several years ago.



"We raised like $1,200, but we donated 100 percent of everything we sold back to them. We were not expecting anything in return, just something we wanted to do for our community," she said.



"It just developed into this awesome relationship and now we do all of their printing for all of their fundraising."



Big Frog continues to donate 50-percent of all its online sales of War Dog Memorial merchandise, helping pay for nearly a dozen burials of service animals in recent years.



"They do a full-blown military-type burial for these animals," says Suter. "They have a salute team of dogs who do a 21-howl salute. It's one of the most moving experiences I've ever been to."



Michigan War Dog Memorial will be represented in Milford's Memorial Day Parade, before returning to South Lyon for a public ceremony, including TAPS, in honor of the K9 heroes interred there. The ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 pm.



Links to the War Dog Memorial and Big Frog's online sales are below.