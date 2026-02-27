MI Treasury: Early Filings Ramp Up 2026 Income Tax Season

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Many Michiganders have already checked this yearly chore off their to-do list. So far, more than 1.1 income tax returns have been processed by the Michigan Department of Treasury, issuing around $565 million in refunds this year.



Since the 2026 filing season opened on Jan. 26, the Treasury has received over 1.6 million state tax returns. That’s up more than 45% compared to this time last year.



Deputy State Treasurer Kavita Kale says returns claiming multiple credits or require additional verification take a little bit more time to process, and that the department is working to ensure taxpayers receive their refund as fast as practical.



Meanwhile, there’s a newly modernized processing system designed to ensure every return is processed correctly and securely. Taxpayers are asked to wait 4-6 weeks before checking the status online. The deadline to file is April 15.



A link to track refund processing is posted below.