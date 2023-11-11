MI Tobacco Quitlink Celebrates 20 Years Of Helping Residents

November 11, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Tobacco Quitlink is celebrating two decades of helping Michigan residents become tobacco-free.



According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of preventable death in Michigan.



About 70 percent of all adult smokers report wanting to quit but fewer than one in ten succeed for good without nicotine replacement therapy or coaching.



The Michigan Tobacco Quitlink is a free and confidential service offering a number of different programs designed to help the people of Michigan quit tobacco.



MDHHS reminds Michigan residents that there are numerous benefits to quitting tobacco, including financial savings and better health.



Formerly the Tobacco Quitline, the program was established in 2003. Residents who need help quitting tobacco can call 800-784-8669, or visit Michigan.gov/Quitlink.