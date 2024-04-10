MI State School Board Discusses Governmental Immunity, Safety Measures

April 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



While an Oakland County judge was sentencing the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to prison Tuesday, Michigan state school board member Nikki Snyder was introducing resolutions in Lansing, to hold school officials and others accountable, by possibly removing governmental immunity.



"In Oxford, a third party investigation was not achieved by a governing body," she said. "The school district hired a lawyer, that then hired a preferred firm to release a summery."



Fellow board member Tom McMillin agreed, saying a lack of accountability contributed to the deaths of four students.



"We're going to do this. We're going to spend money with this. We're going to implement these rules, these laws. But if they're not followed, who is held accountable?"



No action was taken as other board members expressed the need for more information.



Michigan Department of Education and Michigan State Police Office of School Safety officials also testified about the successes of new gun safety laws, increases in funding for school safety and children’s mental health services, and training for educators.