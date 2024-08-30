MI State Fair in Novi Through Labor Day

August 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Fair is underway in Novi. Livestock shows, rides, circus other activities run through Monday.



Organizers say don't let the weather forecast deter you from coming.



"The good thing about our fair is we have over 300,000 square feet of indoor space. So, there's still rides inside. All the animals are inside. We've got shopping and food, giant pumpkins, home art, and so much to do inside," says McKenzie Bowman at Suburban Collection Showcase.



This is the 175th edition of the Michigan State Fair, which is the second longest running state fair in the nation.



The Ultimate Admission ticket includes the fair, rides and circus for $42 apiece.



"If you are looking for a way to save on tickets, you can get a coupon code from your local Flagstar Bank," says Bowman. "You can also come and donate blood after you've purchased a ticket to get in. Your fair admission cost will be redeemed and you'll get a Kroger gift card as well."



Photo courtesy of Michigan State Fair Facebook.