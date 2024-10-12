MI SOS Hosts ‘Practice at the Polls’ During Lions Watch Party

October 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In partnership with the Detroit Lions, the Michigan Department of State will host a special “Practice at the Polls” mock election at this Sunday’s watch party at Ford Field as the Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys.



Practice at the Polls simulates the polling place experience, offering Michiganders hands-on practice filling out and submitting a ballot. At Sunday’s watch party, fans of all ages will have the opportunity to use a mock ballot to cast a vote for their favorite Lions player.



The election simulation is a perfect opportunity for new and first-time voters to feel comfortable with the procedures before heading to the polls — and for experienced voters at the game to vote for the Lion they like most. The Secretary of State mobile office will also be on site to register voters, update addresses for currently registered voters, and to provide nonpartisan information on voting in Michigan.



The Detroit Lions have been an active partner in providing nonpartisan voter engagement and education since August 2020. The Lions were the first NFL team in the country to dedicate their arena, staff, and other resources to support our elections in conjunction with RISE to Vote and #NFLVotes.



Eligible Michigan citizens can register to vote online or by mail until Monday, Oct. 21, or in person at their local clerk’s office with proof of residency until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.



Visit the link below for more registration and voting information.